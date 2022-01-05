New Delhi: Japanese technology giant Sony on Tuesday announced its plans to officially enter the car market with a new dedicated mobility company. The company announced that it is entering a new phase — after first revealing its plans for an electric vehicle in 2020 — with the seven-seat, SUV-like VISION-S 02. It joins the VISION-S 01, an electric concept car that was unveiled last year. The latest announcement came just two years after its debut of the Vision-S sedan concept. At the CES 2022 show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the company announced a new division — Sony Mobility Inc. — as well as a new electric SUV concept, the Vision-S 02.Also Read - WhatsApp Will Stop Working On Some Of Smartphones After 10 Days: Check Full List Here

During the CES programme, Sony showed off its existing Sony Vision-S sedan, which was revealed at CES last year. This year, it also flexed a new model in the line-up, the Sony Vision-S SUV prototype. Showing off a brand new prototype of its Vision S concept electric car, Sony's Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida announced that the Sony Group is starting a new division – the Sony Mobility Inc – which will start commercializing its electric vehicles.

Before revealing the new Vision S SUV prototype, Yoshida said, "The excitement we received after we showed off the Vision-S really encouraged us to further consider how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from one place to another."

“This is our new Vision-S SUV. Vision-S has been developed on a foundation of safety, adaptability and entertainment. Safety has been our number 1 priority in creating a comfortable mobility experience. That has not changed when building this SUV. A total of 40 sensors are installed inside and outside of the vehicle to monitor safety,” said the Sony Chairman.

“In terms of adaptability, we have connectivity that enables us to build a vehicle that continuously evolves. It also makes it possible to personalize the cabin for each user. With 5G, it enables high speed, high capacity, and low latency connectivity between the in-vehicle system and the cloud. The VIsion-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space,” said Yoshida. “The VIsion-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space, including gaming experience and audio. We have learned more about mobility through our exploration of VIsion-S, and through our partners who have supported this effort,” he added.

Issuing a statement, the Japanese conglomerate said Sony Mobility will “aim to make the best use of AI and robotics technologies, help realize a world where everyone can live in harmony with robots on a daily basis, fill people with emotion, and contribute to society.” The unit is expected to launch this spring.