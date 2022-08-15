New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday entered a new territory by showcasing a homegrown electric car that will arrive in the country by 2024. Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the Ola Electric car will have a 500-km range on single change and will go from zero to 100 km within 4 seconds.Also Read - 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' - Ola To Make Big Announcements Including Electric Car Launch Today

"We believe that India needs to become the global epicentre of the EV revolution and command 25 per cent of the world's automotive market. As we build for India, we will also be creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world," said Aggarwal. "We missed the semiconductor, solar, electronic and other manufacturing revolutions. If we invest now, we can lead the electric cells and batteries market," he added.

Ola Electric Car Features

“Designed to deliver a drag coefficient of less than 0.21, it will be the sportiest car ever built in India with an all glass roof,” said the company.

The car will be equipped with one of the most advanced computers in a 4W, assisted driving capabilities, keyless and handless doors among many other features, the company added.

The car will also come with Ola’s very own MoveOS software and car owners will be able to receive regular feature updates OTA through their ownership span, said the company.

Other announcements made by Ola

The company also claimed to soon launch more than 100 hyperchargers across major 50 cities.

Ola also launched an all-new Ola S1 scooter with premium design at an introductory price of Rs 99,999.

The reservations for early access of the all-new Ola S1 began for Rs 499.

(With inputs from IANS)