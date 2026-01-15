Home

Steelbird Launches Base X Smart Riding System at Rs…

Steelbird has launched Base X smart riding system with Fighter helmets at ₹5,999. It offers hands-free controls, Google/Siri support, ride modes, rear lights, Type-C charging and up to 48 hours playback.

New Delhi: Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. has introduced Base X, a smart riding system integrated into its Fighter helmet range, priced at ₹5,999.

The Base X offers hands-free operation and allows activation of Google Assistant and Siri by pressing and holding a button for three seconds. The system includes music playback controls and a magnetic lock-based power mechanism that turns the unit on when fastened and off when removed.

Additional features include selectable riding modes (Glide, Beast, Relax), rear indicator lights with customisable colour options, and Type-C charging. Steelbird states the system offers up to 48 hours of playback on a single charge. The Base X system is available with Steelbird Fighter helmets.

