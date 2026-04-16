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Steelbird ROX Helmet Series Crosses 1 Crore Sales in India, Price Below ₹1,000

Steelbird ROX Helmet Series Crosses 1 Crore Sales in India, Price Below ₹1,000

ROX helmet series has recorded over 1 crore unit sales in India with the product priced under ₹1,000. Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited has reported that its ROX helmet series has crossed cumulative sales of 1 crore units in India marking a significant milestone for one of its mass-market product lines. The company stated that the achievement reflects the increasing use of certified protective gear among two-wheeler riders.

The ROX helmet series was introduced as a mass and mid-segment offering aimed at daily commuters and young riders. Over time, it has become one of the company’s highest-selling models contributing significantly to overall sales volumes.

Design and Safety Features

The ROX series is built using high-impact ABS shell material and multi-density expanded polystyrene for impact absorption. It also includes a ventilation system designed to improve airflow during long rides and varying weather conditions.

Other features include a lightweight structure, scratch-resistant visor, quick-release buckle system, and ISI certification. The helmet has been positioned as a standard commuter option with a focus on basic safety compliance and everyday usability.

Interior padding is usually removable and washable, made from basic foam and fabric materials. The padding structure is intended for routine commuting rather than long-distance or high-performance riding conditions.

The overall design focus is on standardised production rather than specialised performance use. Most models follow a uniform shell structure with variations mainly in size, graphics, and ventilation layout.

Pricing

The ROX helmet series is priced at approximately ₹969, making it one of the more affordable ISI-certified helmet options in the market. According to the company, its pricing strategy has been aimed at increasing accessibility to safety equipment for a broader section of riders.

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