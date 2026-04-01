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SUVs Drive 25% Growth in Passenger Vehicle Sales at Mahindra

SUVs Drive 25% Growth in Passenger Vehicle Sales at Mahindra

Mahindra sales hit 99,969 units in March 2026 up 21% YoY. SUVs grow 25%, CVs up 11%. FY26 sees strong growth across segments despite slight export dip.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported total vehicle sales of 99,969 units in March 2026, registering a 21% year-on-year increase including exports.

Passenger Vehicles

The passenger vehicle segment driven entirely by utility vehicles recorded domestic sales of 60,272 units in March 2026 reflecting a 25% year-on-year increase. This segment remained the largest contributor to the company’s overall monthly volumes with utility vehicles accounting for the entire passenger vehicle category.

On a full-year basis SUV sales stood at 6,60,276 units, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous financial year.

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Commercial Vehicles

The commercial vehicle segment recorded domestic sales of 24,928 units in March 2026, reflecting an 11% year-on-year increase. Within this category light commercial vehicles in the 2 to 3.5 tonne range registered growth while the sub-2 tonne category remained largely unchanged during the month.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2026, sales of light commercial vehicles stood at 2,89,597 units marking a 13% increase over the previous year.

Exports for March 2026 stood at 3,968 units reflecting a 4% decline compared to the same period last year. However cumulative exports for the financial year reached 40,990 units marking an 18% increase.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the Automotive division at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. ,the company recorded its highest volumes in the SUV and light commercial vehicle segments during the financial year, with March contributing to the overall annual performance.

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