New Delhi: The made-in-India Suzuki Baleno has scored zero stars at Latin NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean) crash tests. The crash-tested units of the Baleno were manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, which is owned by Maruti Suzuki India's parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The safety equipment on the crash-tested Suzuki Baleno hatchbacks included dual front airbags, driver and co-driver seatbelt pretensioner, driver and co-driver seatbelt loadlimiter, driver seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX for rear outer seats. Latin NCAP claims that it always tests the entry-level variant of a car having the most basic safety features.

According to Latin NCAP, the Suzuki Baleno scored 20 per cent in adult occupant protection, 17.06 per cent in child occupant protection and 64.06 per cent in pedestrian protection. Its worst performance was in the safety assist category in which it only garnered 6.98 per cent.

In August 2021, the made-in-India Suzuki Swift was crash-tested by Latin NCAP. Like the Suzuki Baleno, the Suzuki Swift had scored zero stars as well.

Talking about the safety equipment, the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Baleno has more standard features. The entry-level variant of the Baleno comes with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors, high-speed warning, immobiliser, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and Honda Jazz.