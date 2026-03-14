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Suzuki brings a fresh update to its Burgman lineup

Suzuki brings a fresh update to its Burgman lineup

Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets a new Pearl Grace White colour option in India. Powered by a 124cc engine, the scooter is priced at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Motorcycle has introduced a new colour option, Pearl Grace White, for the Suzuki Burgman Street EX scooter in India.

With the addition of the new shade, the scooter is now available in three colour options: Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black No. 2.

According to the company, the Burgman Street EX is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, all-aluminium engine that produces 8.6 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It uses Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha technology and fuel injection.

The scooter is equipped with an EASS system, which shuts off the engine during idling and restarts it when the throttle is applied. It also features the Suzuki Easy Start System and a silent starter system.

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Other features include a Bluetooth-enabled digital LCD instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, body-mounted windscreen, 21.5-litre under-seat storage, and an outstretched riding position. The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear wheel with a 100/80-12 tyre profile.

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX is priced at ₹1,07,902 (ex-showroom)

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