Suzuki Combines Product Showcases With On-Ground Motofest Activities

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched Suzuki Motofest, a multi-city campaign with test rides, campus events, Gixxer 250 showcases, community rides, and special customer offers for a limited period.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has announced the launch of Suzuki Motofest, a multi-city customer outreach campaign that will be conducted across dealerships and selected public locations in multiple cities.

The campaign will include outdoor test ride events at marketplaces, commercial areas, and other public venues, allowing participants to experience Suzuki scooters and motorcycles under regular riding conditions. Campus engagement programmes are also planned at colleges and universities.

Suzuki will also organise dealership-level showcases for new colour options of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 models. The campaign will additionally include community ride programmes in selected cities involving Suzuki motorcycle owners and participants.

The company has announced customer offers on certain models.

The campaign will be conducted for a limited period across participating locations in India.

