Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER 250 Introduced with New Colour Options and Graphics

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has introduced new colour options and updated graphics for its GIXXER 250 series. The GIXXER SF 250 is now available in new color options.

The GIXXER SF 250 is now offered in Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No.2, along with the existing Metallic Triton Blue / Pearl Glacier White option.

The GIXXER 250 receives three colour options- Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No.2, Metallic Triton Blue / Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black.

Both motorcycles use a 250cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine produces 26.5 PS power and 22.2 Nm of torque. Feature highlights include LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect, 10-spoke alloy wheels, and Suzuki Easy Start System.

The GIXXER SF 250 is priced at ₹1,89,768 (ex-showroom), while the GIXXER 250 is priced at ₹1,81,517 (ex-showroom). The GIXXER SF 250 is also offered in an E85 flex-fuel compliant variant.

