Home

Car And Bike

Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces Access scooter with ABS

Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces Access scooter with ABS

Suzuki Access now gets single-channel ABS in India to improve braking safety and reduce wheel lock. Two variants launched: Ride Connect ABS at ₹92,328 and Ride Connect TFT ABS at ₹98,378 (ex-showroom). No other mechanical changes.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has added a single-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) to the Suzuki Access scooter lineup in India.

The ABS system is intended to regulate brake pressure during sudden braking to reduce wheel lock. No other mechanical changes have been announced for the scooter.

The Suzuki Access with ABS will be sold in two variants:

•Access Ride Connect ABS Edition, priced at ₹92,328 (ex-showroom) available in Metallic Mat Black No.2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green and Pearl Shiny Beige.

•Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition, priced at ₹98,378 (ex-showroom) available in Metallic Mat Black No.2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green and Pearl Mat Aqua Silver.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.