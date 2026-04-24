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Suzuki Motorcycle India Marks 20 Years of Production in India, Future Strategy Unfolds

Suzuki Motorcycle India Marks 20 Years of Production in India, Future Strategy Unfolds

Suzuki Motorcycle India has completed 20 years of production in the country. The company has also outlined plans for a new manufacturing facility and future technologies such as electric and flex-fuel models. Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has completed 20 years since the start of its production operations in India. The company outlined its manufacturing, sales and product-related developments over this period.

The Indian arm of Suzuki Motor Corporation began operations in 2006 with the launch of the Suzuki Heat 125 and Suzuki Zeus 125. In 2007, it introduced the Suzuki Access 125 which became part of its core scooter lineup.

The company has since expanded its portfolio across multiple segments. Its scooter range includes models such as the Suzuki Burgman Street and Suzuki Avenis. Its motorcycle lineup includes the Suzuki Gixxer series and the Suzuki V-Strom SX while higher-capacity models such as the Suzuki Hayabusa and Suzuki GSX-8R are also part of its range.

According to the company, cumulative production reached 10 million units in 2026. It had earlier crossed one million customers in 2012 and five million units in 2020. The company also reported that its sales volumes have doubled over the last four years.

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Suzuki Motorcycle India currently operates through more than 1,200 touchpoints across the country and works with over 200 suppliers. Its manufacturing facility in Gurugram supports both domestic sales and exports with products shipped to multiple international markets.

As part of its future plans, the company is developing a second manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. It is also working on multiple powertrain options, including electric and flex-fuel technologies. Recent introductions include the Suzuki eAccess and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel.

The update reflects ongoing activity in manufacturing expansion and product diversification within the company’s India operations.

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