Suzuki Motorcycle India Reaches 10 Million Units Production

Suzuki Motorcycle India crosses 10 million two-wheeler production milestone. The 10th unit is Access Ride Connect. Portfolio includes Access, Burgman, GIXXER, Hayabusa & e-ACCESS.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has announced that its cumulative two-wheeler production in India has crossed 10 million units. The company began operations in 2006 and reached the 5 million units mark in 2020, with the next 5 million produced over the following six years.

The 10 millionth unit produced was the Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition. The Suzuki Access 125 remains part of the company’s scooter portfolio, along with Burgman Street and Avenis. SMIPL’s motorcycle range includes the GIXXER series, V-Strom SX, GSX-8R, V-Strom 800 DE, and Hayabusa.

The company has introduced the GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel motorcycle and announced the Suzuki e-ACCESS electric scooter.

