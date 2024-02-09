Top Trending Videos

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Long Term Review, After 1000 kms Ride

We have tested Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 for over 1,000 km, be it city commuting, long-distance highway touring or even everyday grocery.

Published: February 9, 2024 11:55 AM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

We have tested Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 for over 1,000 km, be it city commuting, long-distance highway touring or even everyday grocery. In this video, we tell you all the positives and negatives about the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, will give you a better verdict verdict on whether you should buy or not.

