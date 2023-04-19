Home

Tata Altroz iCNG Bookings Now Open; Offers Great Comfort With Mileage

The premium hatchback offers four colour options, including Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. One can also expect the Dark Edition of Altroz CNG in future.

New Delhi: Tata Altroz, which is India’s safest premium hatchback is now open for bookings of its new iCNG variant at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries are scheduled to commence from May 2023. Tata Altroz CNG versions will be available in four variants, which include the XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. Tata had earlier showcased the Altroz CNG hatchback during the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year.

The Altroz iCNG will also offer Innovative Twin Cylinder Technology with a total water capacity of 60 litres (Each cylinder has 30 litres capacity) is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

Tata Altroz CNG colour options

The premium hatchback offers four colour options, including Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. One can also expect the Dark Edition of Altroz CNG in future.

Tata Altroz CNG powertrain

Altroz uses the 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, which delivers 4PS and 2Nm more than the Tiago and Tigor CNG.

It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and will likely claim a fuel efficiency north of 25 km/kg.

Just like the other Tata CNG cars, the Altroz will also use CNG to start up the engine. All the other CNG cars use petrol to star the engine and then quickly switch to CNG.

Tata Altroz CNG features

Altroz CNG will get a seven-inch touchscreen system

Connected car technology

Cruise control

Push button start-stop

Mood lighting

Rain-sensing wipers

Dual front airbags

Rear parking camera.

Tata Altroz CNG Safety

The Altroz iCNG boasts additional safety measures like thermal incident prevention, a gas leak monitoring feature, and a micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. It also starts immediately in CNG mode.

