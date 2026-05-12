Home

Car And Bike

Tata Altroz iCNG Gets AMT Option: Heres Everything You Need To Know

Tata Altroz iCNG Gets AMT Option: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG AMT at a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It becomes the first hatchback in India to offer an AMT with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has introduced an AMT option in the Tata Altroz iCNG line-up making it the first premium hatchback in India to offer an automated manual transmission with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain. The new variants have been launched at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.69 lakh and further expand the Altroz range which already includes petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options.

The newly introduced Altroz iCNG AMT will be offered in five variants- Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S and Accomplished S. Prices range from ₹8.69 lakh to ₹10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Altroz iCNG AMT is powered by Tata Motors 1.2-litre Revotron iCNG engine. In CNG mode, the engine produces 73.5 PS of power and 103 Nm of torque. With the addition of the AMT gearbox, the company aims to offer a more convenient driving experience for daily urban use particularly in stop-and-go traffic conditions.

The Altroz iCNG continues to use Tata Motors twin-cylinder CNG technology. Unlike conventional single-cylinder layouts that occupy most of the luggage compartment, the twin-cylinder setup places two smaller cylinders beneath the boot floor. According to the company, this allows the hatchback to retain 210 litres of usable boot space in CNG mode while petrol and diesel variants continue to offer 345 litres of luggage capacity.

The vehicle also features a single ECU setup that manages both petrol and CNG operations enabling automatic switching between the two fuel modes. Tata Motors has also continued to offer the direct-start feature in CNG mode which allows the car to be started directly using CNG without requiring an initial petrol start.

In terms of design, the Altroz iCNG AMT carries forward the updated styling elements seen on the latest Altroz range. Exterior highlights include flush-fitting door handles, connected LED tail lamps, LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and revised styling elements across the body.

Inside the cabin, the hatchback gets a dual-screen layout with 26.03 cm digital displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system supplied by HARMAN. Other features include ambient lighting, rear seats designed with lounge-style cushioning and a soft-touch dashboard layout.

Safety equipment in the Altroz iCNG AMT includes six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child-seat mounts and reverse parking sensors as standard. Higher variants additionally offer a 360-degree surround-view camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps and LED fog lamps.

The Altroz is based on Tata Motors ALFA architecture and continues to carry a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across petrol, diesel and CNG variants. The model had earlier received a 5-star Global NCAP rating in 2020.

With the addition of the AMT-equipped iCNG variants the Altroz line-up now offers multiple combinations of fuel types and transmission choices in the premium hatchback segment, including petrol-manual, petrol-DCT, diesel-manual and CNG-manual/AMT configurations

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.