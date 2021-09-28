New Delhi: Tata Motors today rolled out the 100,000th unit of the premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz, from its Pune manufacturing facility. Launched in India in January 2020, the Tata Altroz has reached this milestone in 20 months only. One of the largest-selling premium hatchbacks around, the Tata Altroz rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.Also Read - Hyundai Offers In September 2021: Discounts Up To Rs 1.50 Lakh On Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Kona

Tata Altroz Sales

Tata Motors claims that the Altroz has a market share of over 20 per cent in the premium hatchback segment in Financial Year 2021-22. Also, it is garnering average monthly sales of around 6,000 units in this fiscal.

Tata Altroz Features

The Altroz is Tata Motors' first vehicle to use the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the same platform on which the soon-to-be-launched Tata Punch is based. Among the noteworthy features of the Tata Altroz are projector headlamps with LED DRLs, split taillamps, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, 16-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch semi-digital instrument panel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully automatic AC and cruise control. At the Global NCAP tests, the Altroz has scored a five-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category.

Tata Altroz Engine, Transmission

The Tata Altroz has three engine optons — 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque), 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol (110PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre diesel (90PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque). All three engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Sadly, there is no automatic transmission on offer.

Tata Altroz Price

The Tata Altroz price starts at Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).