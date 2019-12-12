New Delhi: Tata Motors has confirmed that it will launch its premium hatchback Altroz in India on January 22, 2020. The car was first previewed in its concept avatar at the 2018 Auto Expo and was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The car will come in five variants-XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O). Additionally, there will be five colour schemes to choose from, i.e Avenue White, Downtown Red, Skyline Silver, Midtown Grey and Highstreet Gold. It will also have both petrol and diesel engines, with both being BS6-compliant. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine will produce power worth 8PS with 113NM torque, the diesel engine will generate power worth 90PS and 200Nm torque.

A performance-oriented 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with 102PS 140Nm power and torque respectively, will also be added to Tata Altroz lineup at a later stage.

Inside the cabin, meanwhile, will be a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system combined with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and six-speaker Harman audio system, will also be there.

Altroz is Tata’s first car to be based on the company’s Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) platform with the company likely to produce a range of new vehicles, including six-seven models, based on the said platform. It will go up against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

Pre-bookings of the car have already begun. Interested buyers need to pay Rs 21,000 for prebooking the soon-to-come hatchback.