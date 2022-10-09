New Delhi: With the festive season in full swing, several businesses and companies are providing heavy discounts on their products to boost their sales. And, amid these festivities, Tata Motors has also unveiled consumer discount offers for some of its select car models. To enhance its sales further during the festive period, Tata Motors is providing a total discount of up to Rs 60,000 on the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari, in October. However, two of its most popular models, Punch and Nexon and electric vehicles are not included under its festive discount scheme. As per reports, the discount period has already begun on October 6 and will continue until October 31. The October discount scheme announced by Tata is applicable for both MY21 and MY22 models.Also Read - Beautiful And Mesmerising: Ye Diwali Ayodhya Wali. Quick Guide To Grand Celebrations

HAVE A LOOK AT THE DISCOUNTS ON TATA CARS

Tata Altroz

Tata's premium hatchback Altroz is being offered total discount of Rs 20,000. This includes a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. The discount offer is applicable for all variants, excluding only DCA variants. Tata Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) was launched in March 2022. Earlier, all Altroz variants were offered with 5-speed manual transmission. DCA is available with the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine across XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants.

Tata Tiago

For the XT, XTO and XT Rhythm variants of the Tiago petrol, an offer of total Rs 30,000 is being given. While, the consumer scheme is Rs 20,000, the exchange discount is Rs 10,000, resulting in a total discount of Rs 30,000. For all the other variants (except XT, XTO, XT Rhythm and AMT), the consumer scheme is Rs 15,000 and the exchange discount is Rs 10,000, leading to a total discount of Rs 25,000. Besides this, all the variants of the Tiago CNG have a consumer scheme of Rs 30,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000, cumulatively making up Rs 40,000.

Tata Tigor

All the variants of the Tigor petrol have a total discount of Rs 30,000. This includes a consumer scheme and an exchange discount of Rs 15,000 each. On the Tigor CNG, the total discount is Rs 10,000 higher at Rs 40,000, with a consumer scheme of Rs 25,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 15,000.

Tata Harrier

All the variants of Tata Harrier (except Jet and KZR) have an exchange discount of Rs 50,000 and no consumer scheme. However, the KZR variant has a consumer scheme of Rs 20,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 40,000, resulting in a total discount of Rs 60,000.

Tata Safari

All of Tata Safari variants (except Jet and KZR) have an exchange discount of Rs 50,000 and no consumer scheme. However, the KZR variant has a total discount of Rs 60,000 (Rs 20,000 in the form of a consumer scheme and Rs 40,000 as an exchange discount).

These festive discount offers can help achieve higher sales in October and boost Tata’s sale market. As per latest reports, while Maruti is way ahead in sales numbers, Tata and Hyundai have been battling it out for the second spot.