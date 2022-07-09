New Delhi: Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors on Saturday announced a price hike of its passenger vehicle range with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. A weighted average increase in price of 0.55 per cent will come into effect starting Saturday across the range, depending upon the variant and model, the homegrown auto major said in a statement.Also Read - Huge Discounts On Honda And Tata Cars During Month Of June; Save Thousands Of Rupees | Details Inside

The company has taken extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, it said. "However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimised price hike," it added.

The company sells a range of models including Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market.

Tata Motors has already hiked prices of its commercial vehicles range by 1.5 – 2.5 per cent from this month.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in the country rose 40 per cent in June, indicating an improvement in semiconductor supplies even as demand, especially for SUVs, remained robust, auto dealer’ body FADA said.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle (PV) registrations rose to 2,60,683 units last month, as compared to 1,85,998 units in June 2021, registering an increase of 40 per cent.

(With agency inputs)