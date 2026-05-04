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Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Introduced with Long-Range Setup, Full Details Inside

Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Introduced with Long-Range Setup, Full Details Inside

Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX with 55kWh battery, 502km range, new variants priced from ₹16.99 lakh with added tech & features.

Tata Motors has introduced a new set of variants under its electric vehicle division TATA.ev with the launch of the Curvv.ev SeriesX in India. The update adds two long-range variants to the Curvv.ev lineup, with prices starting at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Variants and Pricing

The Curvv.ev SeriesX range is offered in two primary trims based on a 55 kWh battery pack:

* Accomplished X 55 – ₹16.99 lakh

* Empowered X 55 – ₹19.19 lakh

* Empowered X 55 DARK – ₹19.49 lakh

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The introduction of these variants reorganises the lineup into more clearly defined trims with a focus on feature differentiation and range capability within the mid-size electric SUV segment.

Battery, Range and Warranty

Company says that The Curvv.ev SeriesX is equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack delivering an ARAI-certified range of 502 km (combined P1+P2 cycle). Real-world range estimates are stated to be approximately 400 km depending on driving conditions and usage patterns.

The vehicle is also offered with a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty defined as a period of 15 years for the first registered owner in line with applicable terms and conditions.

Platform and Powertrain

The model is built on the acti.ev architecture, a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Power output stands at 167 hp with peak torque rated at 215 Nm. The setup is intended to support both urban commuting and highway driving requirements.

Feature Breakdown: Accomplished X 55

The Accomplished X 55 variant includes a mix of comfort and technology features such as:

* Panoramic sunroof

* Dual 26.03 cm digital displays (instrument cluster and infotainment)

* Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

* 360-degree surround view camera with blind-spot monitoring

* Passive ventilated front seats

* Rear sunshades

This variant positions itself as a mid-level offering within the SeriesX lineup.

Feature Breakdown: Empowered X 55

The higher-spec Empowered X 55 variant builds on the Accomplished trim with additional features including:

* Active ventilated front seats

* 6-way power-adjustable driver seat

* Two-stage reclining rear seats

* 31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment system

* JBL 9-speaker audio system with subwoofer

* Level 2 ADAS suite with 20 driver assistance features

* Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

* Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load functionality

This variant is also available in a DARK edition featuring cosmetic changes.

Design and Colour Options

The Curvv.ev SeriesX retains the SUV-coupe design format of the model line. The updated range introduces a new colour option called Nitro Crimson alongside existing finishes including the DARK edition theme.

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