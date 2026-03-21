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Tata Harrier EV QWD Launched at ₹26.49 Lakh: Check Full Details Inside

Tata Harrier EV QWD Launched at ₹26.49 Lakh: Check Full Details Inside

Tata Harrier EV lineup has been expanded with the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive setup priced at ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: Tata Motors has expanded the lineup of the Tata Harrier EV with the introduction of a new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant. The newly added variant brings the dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive setup at a starting price of ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom) making this configuration more accessible within the range.

The Fearless+ QWD 75 is based on the brand’s acti.ev+ pure electric architecture and produces a claimed 504 Nm of torque. Company claims that the SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. It also features six terrain modes, along with Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode aimed at improving performance across different driving conditions. The dual-motor setup is designed to enhance traction and stability on both on-road and off-road surfaces.

Features

On the feature front, the variant includes powered front seats, with a 6-way adjustable driver seat that comes with memory function and a 4-way powered co-driver seat. Ventilated front seats are also part of the package. Other features include a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual-zone fully automatic climate control with voice assistance. Additional elements such as ambient lighting, rear seat headrests, and rear sunshades are also included.

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Safety

In terms of safety and ownership, the Harrier EV continues to offer a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The new variant also comes with a lifetime battery warranty (subject to terms and conditions) aimed at reducing long-term ownership concerns.

With this addition, the Harrier EV is now available in a total of seven variants. Prices for the lineup start at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Adventure 65 variant and go up to ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trims.

The company has also introduced a new exterior colour option called Seaweed Green which will be offered across all variants of the Harrier EV.

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