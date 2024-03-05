Home

Tata Introduces Dark Range SUVs With All Black Theme On Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, And Safari

The facelift versions of these models were launched last year. (Images: tatamotors.com)

Tata Dark Range SUVs: Tata Motors has introduced a new Dark Edition range of SUV cars in its lineup. In this, the company has launched Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari with an all-black theme. Black variants of the pre-facelift versions of these SUVs were available, but all the dark editions were not upgraded after the facelift versions of these models were launched last year.

Starting Price

The Dark Edition of the new Nexon EV was showcased at the India Mobility Expo held in New Delhi last month. Dark Edition variants are now available in Tata’s entire SUV lineup. The Dark range starts with the Nexon Dark priced at Rs 11.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

What Does Nexon EV Dark Edition Offer

The Dark Edition of Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV has an all-black exterior with 16-inch black alloy wheels. Both the SUVs have DARK badging on their side fenders, while the ‘Nexon’ badging is black.

The Nexon EV Dark also has EV badging in blue color which makes it different from its petrol/diesel model. The Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Edition come with a black interior and leatherette seat upholstery. Dark branding will also be seen on the headrest.

The Dark Edition of Nexon EV is offered only in its top variant Empowered + Long Range. The Dark Edition model of Nexon Petrol/Diesel is available in Creative, Creative+, Creative+S, Fearless and Fearless+S variants.

There is no change in the features and powertrain of the Dark Edition of Nexon and Nexon EV.

What’s New In The Dark Edition Of Harrier And Safari?

Safari Dark Edition is available in Creative +, Creative + S, Fearless, and Fearless + S variants. At the same time, Harrier is available in Dark Edition, Pure + S DK, Pure + S DK (AT), Adventure + Dark, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished + Dark, and Accomplished + 6S Dark variants.

Both cars have 19-inch black alloy wheels with an urban black color theme exterior design. DARK badging is available on the side fenders of both SUVs. Harrier and Safari Dark Edition have an all-black interior and leatherette seat upholstery. Dark branding will also be seen on the headrest.

