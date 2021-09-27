New Delhi: With Mahindra & Mahindra gearing up to launch the new Mahindra XUV700, there is quite a buzz in the market keeping in mind the kind of features the SUV is going to offer. But before the new Mahindra XUV700 is introduced, rival automaker Tata Motors has added more features to the mid-spec XT and XZ variants of the Tata Safari.Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

Tata Safari Variants

For the uninitiated, the Tata Safari is available in six variants — XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. From now on, Tata Motors will offer an air purifier from the XT variant onwards, and wireless charger and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay from XZ variant onwards. Also Read - Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) Diesel 7-Seater Launched, Check Out The Price Here

Tata Safari Features

The Tata Safari is itself a feature-loaded SUV. Its entry-level XE trim gets projector headlamps, tilt and telescopic steering, boss mode, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, all disc brakes, ESP, hill hold control, traction control, corner stability control and central locking. The XM variant comes with additional features like follow-me-home headlamps, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, rear parking sensor with display, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, six speakers, height-adjustable driver seat and multi drive modes 2.0 (Eco, City and Sport). Also Read - Tata Motors' Domestic PV Sales Increase 51 Per Cent in August 2021

The XT variant boasts automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, electrically-foldable ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, Andriod Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, eight speakers, automatic temperature control with HVAC, air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, mood lighting, TPMS, cruise control and iRA connected car technology. The XT+ variant gets a panoramic sunroof over the XT variant.

So far as the XZ variant is concerned, it comes with Xenon HID projector headlamps, 18-inch machined alloys, Oyster White interior colour theme, Benecke Kaliko Oyster White leather seat upholstery and inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, six-way powered driver seat, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, nine JBL speakers, instrument cluster with 7-inch colour TFT display, terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), six airbags, hill descent control and electronic parking break with auto-hold, wireless charger and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The XZ+ trim has an option for captain seats.

Tata Safari Engine, Transmission, Price

The Tata Safari employs a Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. It can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. Its price starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Recently, the automaker also launched the exclusive Tata Safari Gold edition at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).