Tata Motors august 2026 sales report: 67,753 Units, EV sales up 94%

Tata Motors records 56% sales growth in August 2026, while EV sales surge 94%. Punch also achieves its highest-ever monthly sales.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded total sales of 67,753 units across domestic and international markets in August 2026 compared with 43,315 units in August 2025. This represents a 56% year-on-year increase.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 65,253 units, compared with 41,001 units in August last year, while international business sales increased to 2,500 units from 2,314 units.

Domestic Sales

Tata Motors recorded 65,253 passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in August 2026, against 41,001 units during the same month last year.

The domestic sales figure includes sales of electric vehicles.

International Business Sales at 2,500 Units

Tata Motors international business recorded 2,500 units in August 2026 compared with 2,314 units in August 2025.

This translates into an 8% year-on-year increase.

EV Sales

Tata Motors reported 16,549 electric vehicle sales across domestic and international markets in August 2026.

In August 2025, the company had recorded 8,540 EV units.

The latest figure represents a 94% year-on-year increase.

EV Vahan Market Share

Tata Motors reported an EV Vahan market share of 43.74% for August 2026.

The company said this was its highest monthly EV Vahan market share during the period covered by the announcement.

Overall PV Vahan Market Share at 14.7%

The company’s passenger vehicle Vahan market share stood at 14.7% in August 2026.

Punch Records Highest Monthly Sales

The Tata Punch recorded its highest ever domestic monthly sales in August 2026 according to Tata Motors.

The company has not disclosed the exact number of Punch units sold in August in its sales announcement.

The Punch is available with multiple powertrain options, including petrol, CNG and electric versions.

CNG Sales

Tata Motors also reported continued demand for its CNG-powered passenger vehicle range during August 2026.

The company has not provided a separate sales figure for its CNG models in the August sales announcement.