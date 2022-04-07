New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a new car this season, then this news is for you. There are many things that come into mind when you decide to purchase a 4-wheeler. Should you go for a sedan or a hot-selling SUV? If you are also in dilemma, then India.com advises you to find the best possible deal.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Launches New Age Baleno In India, Checkout Key Features, Price And Design - Watch

Recently, Automobile major Tata Motors unveiled the concept of a special electric SUV in India called Tata Curvv Electric SUV with a coupe-styled body. Designed with a coupe roofline, Tata Curvv is an evolution of Tata Sierra EV concept exhibited at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has said the new Curvv will be placed above the mid-size SUV and below the premium SUV segment.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility asserted that the automobile giant expects to launch vehicles based on the concept two years from now. “With the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers”, said Chandra at the launch event.

Tata Motors Curvv: All You Need to Know

The highlight of Tata Curvv is its coupe body design. The released images showed that Curvv has found the perfect balance between elegance, performance and practicality.

Signature LED lamps that surround the rear screen are a unique feature, and together with the horizontal light bar, they reinforce the width and a high-tech feel of the concept.

The front lower bumper has a grooved pattern that gives a feeling of precision, a theme that is repeated at the rear and on the wheels’ aero blade design, giving a connected and holistic feel.

The Day Light Opening has a typical SUV coupe-like graphic that flows into the C-pillar and deck lid.

The wheel arch cladding and lower sill give a real sense of toughness and durability that an SUV needs, while the high-gloss black finish gives a premium feel.

The exterior design has raised ride height, tough cladding, and dynamic proportions.

The large offset of the front and rear fenders gives a sense of power on the wheels. This, along with the strong section through the cladding help set up a solid and balanced stance.

The slim upper DRL and triangular headlamp design give a recognizable signature and incorporate an animated welcome feature as one approaches the CURVV.

The interior is spacious and focused.

The real premium feel of the cabin is achieved by curating a strikingly dynamic interior with a bold yet smart colour, materials and finishes direction.

The carefully selected elements of the interior illustrate the brand vision and appeal to the active customer. Smart interior packaging will allow for generous space for occupants and luggage alike.

A large panoramic glass roof integrates the rear spoiler with the roofline. It also provides the cockpit with a sense of freedom and lots of natural light.

‘Tata Motors to Invest Rs 15,000 cr in EV Segment in 5 Years’

Earlier last month, President of Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra had announced that Tata Motors is planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the EV segment in the next five years. “The company, which is a leader in the newly emerging EV segment with offerings such as Nexon, is also planning to develop around 10 more new offerings in the segment”, Chandra had stated.

“As far as future is concerned, in next five (years) we will invest Rs 15,000 crore in electrification. We are going to work on nearly 10 products with different kinds of body styles, prices, driving range options,” the top official added.