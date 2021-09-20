Tata Motors Discounts/Offers: Tata Motors has been performing quite well of late in terms of sales. In August 2021, it had reported a jump of 51 per cent in domestic PV (passenger vehicle) numbers to 28,018 units. To augment sales during this month, the automaker is furnishing some impressive offers on its vehicles. The customers can avail discounts and other benefits up to Rs 40,000 on the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Nexon and Tata Harrier, in September 2021.Also Read - Citroen C3 SUV Global Unveil Today, Here Are Important Details About Upcoming Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon-rival

Tata Harrier

All variants of the Tata Harrier, except the Tata Harrier Dark, have an exchange offer of Rs 40,000 in September 2021. The Dark trim has an exchange offer of Rs 20,000. The Harrier is priced between Rs 14.40 lakh and Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV employs a Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Tata Tiago

There is a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on all variants of the standard Tata Tiago, except XT and XT(O), this month. The XT and XT(O) trims have a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 15,000. The standard Tiago is available in the price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It uses a Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, with transmission options being a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon

Barring the Tata Nexon Dark, all diesel variants of the compact SUV have an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 in September 2021. There is no offer on petrol trims. The Nexon sits in the price bracket of Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The compact SUV has a couple of engine options — Revotron 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque) and Revotorq 1.5-litre diesel (110PS of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque) — with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT choices.

Tata Tigor

The buyers can avail a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 this month on the Tata Tigor. The compact sedan is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The powertrain options are similar to that of the Tata Tiago — Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque) — with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT choices.