New Delhi: Tata Motors has reported a growth of 50.77 per cent in domestic PV (passenger vehicle) sales to 28,018 units in August 2021. The same stood at 18,583 units in the year-ago month. The automaker currently sells PVs like the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Nexon, Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor, Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV in the domestic market.

ICE & EV Sales

In the domestic PV category, the sales of the ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles increased by 47.70 per cent to 26,996 units in August 2021 from 18,277 units in the same month last year, while the EV (electric vehicle) sales jumped by 233.99 per cent to 1,022 units in August 2021 from 306 units in the year-ago month.

Tata Motors PV Prices

Tata Motors' flagship SUV, the Tata Safari, is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 22.02 lakh. The Tata Harrier is available in the price range of Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh. The price of the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.24 lakh.

The Tata Altroz is offered in the price bracket of Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh. The Tata Tigor is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 7.82 lakh. The Tata Tiago’s price starts at Rs 5 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.09 lakh.

While the Tata Tigor EV fits in the price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh, the Tata Nexon EV is priced higher, between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

CV Sales

The domestic CV (commercial vehicle) sales of Tata Motors climbed by 55.44 per cent to 26,172 units in August 2021. In the same month last year, the figure stood at 16,837 units.

Total Domestic Sales

The overall domestic sales (PV + CV) of Tata Motors rose by 52.99 per cent to 54,190 units in August 2021 from 35,420 units in August 2020.