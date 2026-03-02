Home

Tata Motors February Dispatches Include Nexon, Punch — Details Inside

Tata Motors sold 63,331 units in Feb 2026, up 35% YoY. Tata Nexon led sales, while EV volumes rose 57% to 8,385 units.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 63,331 units in February 2026, compared to 46,811 units in February 2025, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year increase. The majority of these sales came from the domestic market, which accounted for 62,329 units, up from 46,435 units in February 2025, reflecting a 34 per cent increase. International sales stood at 1,002 units in February 2026, compared to 376 units in the same month last year, showing a rise of 167 per cent.

Electric vehicles formed a part of the total, with combined domestic and international EV sales reaching 8,385 units in February 2026, up from 5,343 units in February 2025, an increase of 57 per cent. This includes sales of all electric models offered by the company in both domestic and overseas markets.

Looking at individual models, the Tata Nexon was the highest-selling vehicle in February 2026, maintaining its position as the top-selling SUV in the country for the month. The Tata Punch was among the top three passenger vehicles in domestic sales and ranked as the second highest-selling SUV in the country.

The sales figures cover both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles, providing a breakdown of volumes across different powertrains. Domestic sales accounted for most of the total, while international markets contributed a smaller proportion.

