Home

Car And Bike

Tata Motors FY26 Sales Data Out: Tata Nexon Leads H2, Details Inside

Tata Motors FY26 Sales Data Out: Tata Nexon Leads H2, Details Inside

Tata sales hit 66,971 units in March 2026 up 29% YoY. FY26 sales grow 15%, EV sales surge 77% in March, showing strong demand across segments.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total passenger vehicle sales of 66,971 units in March 2026 marking a 29% year-on-year increase compared to 51,872 units in March 2025. This includes both domestic and international business volumes.

Domestic and International Sales

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 66,192 units in March 2026 reflecting a 28% increase over the same month last year. International business volumes were recorded at 779 units showing a 204% increase on a lower base.

For Q4 FY2025–26, total passenger vehicle sales reached 201,368 units compared to 146,999 units in Q4 FY2024–25 resulting in a 37% increase. Domestic sales for the quarter stood at 198,743 units while international business volumes were recorded at 2,625 units.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For the financial year ending March 31, 2026, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total passenger vehicle sales of 6,41,587 units reflecting a 15% increase compared to 5,56,263 units in the previous financial year. Domestic sales accounted for 6,31,387 units while international business volumes stood at 10,200 units.

Electric Vehicle Sales

Electric vehicle sales including domestic and international markets, stood at 9,494 units in March 2026 marking a 77% increase over March 2025. For Q4 FY2025–26 EV sales reached 26,931 units reflecting a 69% increase. On a full-year basis EV sales stood at 92,120 units recording a 43% increase.

Sales performance during the period included contributions from multiple segments, including SUVs and hatchbacks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.