Tata Motors july sales data out: Domestic, EV and export numbers Explained

Tata Motors sold 63,760 passenger vehicles in July 2026, up 59% YoY. EV sales more than doubled to 15,217 units, registering a massive 114% growth.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 63,760 units across domestic and international markets in July 2026. The company had sold 40,175 units during the same month last year resulting in a 59% year-on-year increase.

According to the sales data released by the company, the growth was recorded across domestic passenger vehicles, international business and electric vehicle sales.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sold 62,611 units in July 2026 compared to 39,521 units in July 2025. This represents a 58% increase over the corresponding month of the previous year. Domestic sales continued to account for the majority of the company’s overall passenger vehicle volumes during the month.

The company’s international business also registered higher volumes. Tata Motors exported 1,149 passenger vehicles in July 2026, compared to 654 units exported in July 2025. The overseas business recorded a 76% year-on-year growth contributing to the overall increase in passenger vehicle sales.

Combining domestic and international markets, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded total sales of 63,760 units in July 2026. In comparison, the company had sold 40,175 units in July 2025, resulting in an overall 59% growth on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s electric vehicle business also registered a significant increase during the month. Sales of electric passenger vehicles including both domestic and international markets, stood at 15,217 units in July 2026. During the same period last year, the company had recorded 7,124 EV sales. This translates into a 114% year-on-year increase making electric vehicles one of the fastest-growing segments in the company’s monthly sales performance.

The July 2026 sales figures reflect year-on-year growth across all major business segments reported by the company. Domestic passenger vehicle sales remained the largest contributor to overall volumes, while international business recorded a notable increase compared to July last year. The electric vehicle segment also witnessed a substantial rise in sales, with volumes more than doubling over the corresponding period of 2025.