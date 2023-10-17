Home

Car And Bike

Tata Motors Launch New Avatars Of Safari And Harrier With Enhanced Features

Tata Motors Launch New Avatars Of Safari And Harrier With Enhanced Features

Certified with the prestigious GNCAP 5-star rating, the new Safari and Harrier come with the unique distinction of securing the highest score by an Indian car.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new avatars of its iconic flagship SUV Safari and its trendsetting, premium SUV Harrier. With significant design changes and addition of several futuristic technologies, both the new Safari and Harrier substantially enhance the overall experience to set new standards for the industry.

Trending Now

Certified with the prestigious GNCAP 5-star rating, the new Safari and Harrier come with the unique distinction of securing the highest score by an Indian car for adult occupant protection (33.05/34) and child occupant protection (45.00/49), making them one of the safest vehicles to run on Indian roads.

You may like to read

Built on the OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 Platform, these powerful and stylish SUVs are available from an introductory starting price of Rs 16.19 Lakh (for the new Safari) and Rs 15.49 Lakh (for the new Harrier). They are being offered in four distinct personas, portraying the discerning preference and multifaceted lifestyle of today’s SUV customers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES