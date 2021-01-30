Tata Motors has raised curtain from a new variant of its popular hatchback Tiago. Priced at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the hatchback, called Tiago Limited Edition, commemorates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range. Building on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, with three single tone colours – Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. Also Read - Upcoming Tata Motors Cars to Launch in India in 2018-19; Tata H5X, Nexon AMT, 45X Hatchback, TaMo RaceMo & Others

Earlier in 2020, Tata launched the BS 6 version of the Tiago which is part of its 'New Forever' range. Tiago 2020 gets slight design upgrades and the car is available in both manual and AMT options.

Here are the features of Tata Tiago:

Tata Tiago include a new 14-inch bold black alloy wheels, a 5-inch infotainment touchscreen that has 3D navigation through Navimaps

Tata Tiago reverse parking sensor with display, voice command recognition and image and video playback. It also gets a rear parcel shelf.

Tata Tiago has been a strong performer for the Indian car maker, a fact underlined when it rolled out the 3,00,000th unit from its Sanand plant in Gujarat last year.

“Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers,” Vivek Srivatsa, Marketing Head, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.