Tata Car Launch: Tata Motors has released a teaser of a new SUV for the Indian market. The company took to Twitter and shared the teaser video of the upcoming product. The SUV is likely to be an updated Tata Harrier or Safari Facelift. To recall, the Harrier Facelift has been spotted earlier doing the rounds on the internet. According to spy images, the SUV will likely receive minor exterior upgrades as well as new features.

It is important to note that the teaser released by the company does not reveal the name or any feature of the vehicle. However, it says it will be a sports utility vehicle. "Suit up to soar high. Jet. Set, Slay", the teaser video says.

According to the reports, the launch is likely on August 27 ahead of the festive season.

The Tata Harrier Facelift, in terms of technology features, will come equipped with a 360-degree camera. The car will have a new touchscreen infotainment system. According to various reports, the SUV might receive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other safety features.

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier Facelift will likely retain a FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Tata Motors also said that the brand is working on a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine for the Safari and Harrier. More details on the same are yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors announced that it will bring new models of existing SUVs under its ‘New Forever’ range. Tata has already launched multiple versions of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs.