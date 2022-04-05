New Delhi: Tata Motors is ready to unveil a new electric SUV concept tomorrow, April 6, 2022. Tata Motors has gone on to become on of the top-selling passenger vehicle manufactures in the Indian market in recent years. In 2020, Tata became the first company to launch a fully-electronic sub-compact SUV in the country. It is leading the electric car segment in India with Tigor EV and Nexon EV racking up over 19,000 sales (cumulative) in FY2021-22.Also Read - After Mercedes-Benz, THIS Indian Company Will Raise Vehicle Prices From April 1. Know Here

With the Nexon EV and the recently launched Tigor EV already introduced, the Indian carmaker is now all set to showcase its next electric SUV concept on 6 April. Also Read - Sensex Today Falls 769 Points, Nifty Below 16,250 As Russia Ukraine War Intensifies

Tata Motors released a teaser of its upcoming SUV, giving a glimpse of the electric vehicle. As gauged by the teaser, the upcoming Tata electric SUV concept will feature a split LED headlamp setup with LED lights running across the bonnet. The front bumper will also house triangle-shaped LED lights. The design of the LED lights are in the line with the ones seen in the latest Tata models like Harrier or Safari. Also Read - Sensex, Nifty Bleed As Russia Announces Military Operations In Eastern Ukraine

The teaser also alludes to rear cameras instead of outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a prominent rear spoiler sitting above an angled rear windscreen, suggesting that this upcoming electric SUV concept will have a coupe-like design. The concept will also feature triangular shaped lights placed below the DRLs, alloy wheels and raked roof.

One day to go for the grand unveil!

Thought the details are still under the wraps. It is likely to come with the 40kWh battery pack that will soon be introduced on the long-range Nexon EV. The updated powertrain will generate more power and torque than the Nexon EV’s existing unit. The latter produces a peak power of 129bhp and 245Nm.

The current Tata Nexon EV offers a 312 km range on a single charge. It churns out 127 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds at a top speed of 120 kmph.