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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump in April- Details Inside

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump in April- Details Inside

Tata Motors April 2026 sales: 59,701 units (+31%). Domestic 59K, exports 701 (+110%), EVs 9,150 (+72%). Strong start to FY.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. began the new financial year on a higher note reporting a noticeable increase in passenger vehicle sales for April 2026 with growth recorded across domestic, international and electric vehicle segments.

Overall Sales Performance

In April 2026, the company recorded total sales of 59,701 units across domestic and international markets. This marks a significant increase compared to 45,532 units sold in April 2025 translating to a year-on-year growth of 31.1%. The figures include contributions from both ICE vehicles as well as electric vehicles.

Domestic Market

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The domestic passenger vehicle segment remained the primary contributor to overall volumes. Sales in the domestic market stood at 59,000 units in April 2026 up from 45,199 units in the same month last year. This reflects a growth of 30.5%, indicating sustained momentum in local demand conditions.

The domestic segment continues to form the backbone of the company’s overall passenger vehicle business accounting for the majority share of total volumes.

The company’s international business segment registered a sharper percentage increase although on a smaller base. Exports and overseas sales rose to 701 units in April 2026 compared to 333 units in April 2025. This represents a growth of 110.5% year-on-year.

While the absolute numbers remain relatively modest,the growth rate indicates expanding activity in international markets.

EV Segment

EV sales, including both domestic and international markets showed a strong upward trend. Total EV sales reached 9,150 units in April 2026 compared to 5,318 units in April 2025. This corresponds to a growth of 72.1%.

These numbers include sales from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited which operates as a subsidiary under the passenger vehicles division.

Segment Overview

•⁠ ⁠Total Passenger Vehicles (including EVs): 59,701 units (up 31.1%)

•⁠ ⁠Domestic PV Sales: 59,000 units (up 30.5%)

•⁠ ⁠International Business (IB): 701 units (up 110.5%)

•⁠ ⁠Electric Vehicles (Domestic + IB): 9,150 units (up 72.1%)

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