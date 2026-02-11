Home

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Stellantis Sign MoU, Check Details

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signalling the next phase of their long-standing partnership.

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore additional areas of collaboration in manufacturing, engineering and supply chain operations in India and international markets.

The agreement coincides with 20 years of partnership between the two companies through their 50:50 joint venture, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited.

Since the start of the joint venture, FIAPL has produced more than 1.37 million vehicles. The facility currently manufactures seven models, including four Jeep vehicles and three Tata Motors passenger vehicles. The plant has an annual production capacity of 222,000 units and employs nearly 5,000 people.

According to the companies, the MoU will evaluate opportunities to expand cooperation under the existing joint venture framework across operational and supply chain areas.

