Tata Motors Q1 FY27 sales are out: EVs lead the growth story, Full details inside

Tata Motors reported 63,083 PV sales in June 2026 (+69% YoY), while Q1 FY27 sales reached 1.82 lakh units (+46%). EV sales also jumped 183% in June.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced its sales results for the first quarter of FY27 reporting total sales of 182,574 passenger vehicles across domestic and international markets. This represents a 46% year-on-year increase compared to 124,809 units sold during the same period last year.

June 2026 Sales

In June 2026, the company recorded total passenger vehicle sales of 63,083 units up 69% from 37,237 units sold in June 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 62,076 units, compared to 37,083 units in the corresponding month last year reflecting 67% growth.

International business sales reached 1,007 units, up from 154 units in June 2025, marking a 554% increase.

Q1 FY27 Performance

For the April–June 2026 quarter, domestic passenger vehicle sales totaled 180,166 units compared to 123,839 units in Q1 FY26, representing 45% year-on-year growth.

International business sales increased to 2,408 units, compared to 970 units in the same quarter last year registering 148% growth.

Combined domestic and international passenger vehicle sales reached 182,574 units during the quarter.

Electric Vehicle Sales

Electric vehicle sales, including those of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., totaled 14,800 units in June 2026 compared to 5,228 units in June 2025, an increase of 183%.

For Q1 FY27, EV sales stood at 34,467 units up from 16,231 units in Q1 FY26 representing 112% year-on-year growth.

Retail Registrations

According to the company, retail registrations recorded on the VAHAN portal increased by approximately 40% year-on-year during the quarter.