Tata Motors Release Teaser Of 2023 Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Facelift, Details Inside

The test rides of the Safari and Harrier facelifts have been spotted on numerous occasions across the country.

The teaser shows the front profile of the Harrier facelift. (Image: X)

Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Facelift: Tata Motors has released teasers of the upcoming Harrier and Safari facelift. The company can launch both SUVs in this festive season. Their booking will start on 6 October. After the update, the price of the new Tata Safari and Tata Harrier may be kept higher than the existing models.

The test rides of the Safari and Harrier facelifts have been spotted on numerous occasions while doing test runs across the country. When we talk about design, both SUVs will get updated front and rear bumpers, revised grille, full-width LED light bar, connected taillights with sequential turn indicators, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Tata Safari And Tata Harrier Price

Currently, the ex-showroom price of Safari ranges between Rs 15.85 and Rs 25.21 lakh. The new Safari will compete with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

At the same time, the current ex-showroom price of Tata Harrier is between Rs 15.20 and 24.27 lakh. In the segment, Tata Harrier facelift will compete with Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass. Apart from this, it will also be compared with the top variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

First Look Revealed In Teaser

The teaser shows the front profile of the Harrier facelift, which looks completely changed. Its front has a newly designed vertical split LED headlight setup, sleek grille and indicators, and LED DRL strip spanning the entire width of the bonnet.

New Grille And New Bronze Color

The second teaser shows the front fascia of the new Tata Safari. It includes a new grille with an end-to-end LED DRL setup, a newly designed bumper as well and new vertically stacked LED headlamps. A new bronze color has been shown for the Safari facelift. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

All the changes in both the cars are similar to the new Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV. The trend of full-width LED DRLs started with Mercedes-Benz cars like the EQS and is now seen in mainstream models as well.

New Interior

The company has not shown the cabin details of the new Harrier and Safari. It is estimated that its cabin will be brand new like Nexon. It can be given a newly designed dashboard layout and a new 2-spoke steering wheel with backlit Tata logo.

Fuel Options

The 2023 Tata Safari and Tata Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 168 hp and a peak torque of 350 nm. With this, the option of a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox will be available.

Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine can also be provided in it, which generates power of 168 hp and torque of 280 nm. The option of manual and DCT gearbox can be available with this engine.

Booking

According to sources, a few selected authorised dealerships across the country have also started accepting “unofficial orders” for the Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift. Interested customers can book the SUVs for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 21,000, respectively. It is not yet confirmed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

