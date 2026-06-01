Tata Motors Sells 59,790 Units in May 2026, Holds Second Position

Tata Motors sold 59,790 passenger vehicles in May 2026, up 42% YoY. EV sales jumped 85% to 10,517 units, while VAHAN registrations grew over 50%.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 59,790 units across domestic and international markets in May 2026 compared to 42,040 units during the same month last year. This represents a 42% year-on-year increase.

According to the company’s monthly sales data, domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 59,090 units in May 2026 up from 41,557 units recorded in May 2025. International business sales reached 700 units, compared to 483 units during the corresponding period last year registering a 45% increase.

Combined domestic and international passenger vehicle sales including electric vehicles, totalled 59,790 units for the month.

In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motors reported combined domestic and international sales of 10,517 units in May 2026, compared to 5,685 units in May 2025. This translates into an 85% year-on-year increase in EV sales. The figures include sales reported by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited,a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The company also stated that wholesale sales recorded growth during the month, while vehicle registrations on the government’s VAHAN portal increased by more than 50% compared to the same period last year.