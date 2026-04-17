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Tata Motors Starts Seasonal Check-Up Camp for Vehicle Maintenance

Tata Motors Starts Seasonal Check-Up Camp for Vehicle Maintenance

Tata Motors Summer Camp (Apr 9–28, 2026): free 30-point check-up + service discounts & EMI options at authorised workshops.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a nationwide Summer Check-Up Camp for its existing customers scheduled from April 9 to April 28, 2026. The initiative is being conducted across authorised workshops in different parts of the country.

The camp is being organised with the aim of addressing vehicle performance concerns that typically arise during the summer season when high temperatures can affect multiple systems. As part of the programme customers can get a free vehicle health check-up which includes a 30-point inspection. This covers key areas such as air-conditioning performance, battery condition, tyre health and alignment, engine oil and coolant levels, electrical components, CNG system checks along with diagnostics for electric vehicles.

Alongside the inspection, the company is also offering certain price reductions on selected services and components. In addition, financing options such as EMI plans are available for extended warranty and AMC packages.

The Summer Check-Up Camp is part of a series of periodic service initiatives carried out by the company focusing on maintenance and vehicle readiness under specific seasonal conditions. Customers can visit authorised service centres during the given period to avail of these services.

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