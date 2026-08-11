Tata Nexon camo edition detailed walkaround: Exterior, Interior & Hidden upgrades

The Tata Nexon Camo Edition is here, bringing a distinctive new look to one of India’s popular compact SUVs. But is it simply a new paint scheme, or does the Camo Edition offer meaningful upgrades that make it stand out from the standard Nexon?In this detailed walkaround, we take a closer look at the, starting with its exterior design and the unique elements that give it a more rugged and sporty appearance. We explore the Camo-specific styling, colour treatment, badging, alloy wheels, lighting elements, and other exterior changes that differentiate it from the regular Nexon.Moving inside, we take a look at the. We also highlight the key features available with this special edition and explain whether there are any significant changes to the overall equipment list.So, is the Tata Nexon Camo Edition more than just a cosmetic update? If you’re considering buying the Nexon and want something that looks more distinctive, this walkaround will help you understand exactly what the Camo Edition brings to the table.Watch the full video for a closer look at theand everything that makes it different.