Tata Nexon CAMO Edition: New colours, features, variants and Everything you need to know

Tata Nexon CAMO launched from ₹9.99 lakh with exclusive Munnar Mist & Coorg Cloud colours, new digital cockpit, integrated dashcam, ADAS and petrol, diesel & iCNG options.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has recently launched the Tata Nexon CAMO in India at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced as a new edition of the Nexon, the CAMO version brings exclusive exterior colours, cosmetic enhancements and additional technology features while retaining the existing petrol, diesel and iCNG powertrain options.

The new Nexon CAMO will be available in multiple variants and transmission options allowing buyers to choose between manual, AMT and DCA gearboxes depending on the selected powertrain and trim.

What’s New?

The Nexon CAMO receives several visual and equipment updates over the standard Nexon. One of the biggest highlights is the introduction of two exclusive exterior paint options -: Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. These colours are available only on the CAMO edition and are complemented by CAMO specific styling elements including dedicated badging on both front fenders and CAMO themed perforation on the front seat headrests.

Inside the cabin, Tata Motors has added a new Ultra View Twin HD Digital Cockpit consisting of a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch Harman digital instrument cluster with embedded navigation. The SUV also gets an integrated dashcam recorder that functions through the 360-degree Surround View Camera system and supports memory cards of up to 256GB.

Feature List

Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Nexon CAMO is equipped with several convenience, safety and connected technology features. The SUV comes with a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera with Blind Spot View Monitor, 9-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer, six airbags, Electronic Stability Program and ADAS featuring seven driver assistance functions calibrated for Indian driving conditions.

The integrated dashcam is another new addition capable of automatically recording footage during impact events while storing recordings directly through the camera system.

Engine and Transmission Options

The Nexon CAMO continues with the same three engine options offered on the standard Nexon.

The petrol version is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine producing 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual, AMT or 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission.

For buyers looking for a diesel SUV, Tata continues to offer the 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine which develops 114.5 PS and 260 Nm of torque. This engine is available with manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Nexon CAMO also remains one of the few compact SUVs to offer a factory-fitted CNG option. It uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged iCNG engine with Twin Cylinder Technology, producing 100 PS and 170 Nm of torque paired with a manual transmission.

New Colour Options Explained

The Nexon CAMO is available in two exclusive paint finishes.

Munnar Mist is a dark green shade that changes its appearance depending on lighting conditions. In lower light it appears closer to grey while under sunlight the paint reveals green tones with a subtle golden effect.

The second option, Coorg Cloud, features a metallic grey-silver finish designed to give the SUV a different look from the standard Nexon colour palette.

Variant Line-up and Prices

The Nexon CAMO range starts with the Creative CAMO variant priced at ₹9.99 lakh for the petrol manual version. This variant is also available with AMT, DCA, diesel manual, diesel AMT and iCNG manual options.

Above it sits the Creative+ S CAMO which is offered with petrol manual, petrol AMT, diesel manual, diesel AMT and CNG manual powertrains.

The Creative+ PS CAMO is available with petrol manual, petrol DCA and CNG manual configurations.

Buyers looking for higher-spec variants can opt for the Fearless+ PS CAMO available with petrol manual and CNG manual powertrains while the range-topping Fearless+ A PS CAMO is offered exclusively with the petrol DCA automatic transmission.

The introductory prices are as follows:

* Creative CAMO: ₹9.99 lakh to ₹12.14 lakh depending on the powertrain.

* Creative+ S CAMO: ₹10.64 lakh to ₹12.44 lakh.

* Creative+ PS CAMO: ₹11.64 lakh to ₹12.79 lakh.

* Fearless+ PS CAMO: ₹12.59 lakh (Petrol MT) and ₹13.54 lakh (CNG MT).

* Fearless+ A PS CAMO: ₹13.94 lakh (Petrol DCA).

All prices are ex-showroom.

Safety and Technology

The Nexon CAMO continues to offer a safety package that includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Program , ADAS with seven assistance functions, and a 360-degree camera with Blind Spot View Monitor. The SUV also adds an integrated dashcam capable of recording impact events and storing footage for later access.

Technology features include the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with navigation, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker JBL audio system.