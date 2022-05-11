New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the new Tata Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom All India). Notably, the Tata Nexon EV MAX is a new high-range variant which will be sold alongside the existing model – the Nexon EV. In terms of features, the new Tata Nexon EV MAX SUV will get some additional upgrades to keep up with the competition like MG Astor and others. The Tata Nexon EV Max will also get the bigger battery pack in the form of a new 40 kWh battery pack, which will be 30% larger than the current model’s 30.2kWh pack.Also Read - Kia Announces Entry into India's EV Market with EV6; Bookings to Begin Next Month

Tata Nexon EV MAX: Price range

The Tata Nexon EV MAX has been priced over and above the top spec variant of the Tata Nexon EV. Tata Nexon EV MAX long range starts at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Nexon EV MAX Range

As per the updates, the long-range Tata Nexon EV MAX will get bigger battery pack, which is expected to be rated at 40 kWh and is 30% larger than the current model's 30.2 kWh pack. This bigger battery pack will give the Tata Nexon EV MAX a maximum range between 400-450 km, as against Tata Nexon EV's claimed 312 km range on a single charge.

Moreover, the Tata Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at the push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

Tata Nexon EV MAX: Special features