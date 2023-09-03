Home

Tata Nexon Facelift Unveiled With New Design And Dashing Features, Details Inside

The pundits say that the Tata Nexon Facelift will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Kia Sonet.

The car is now equipped with many advanced features. (Images: cars.tatamotors.com)

Tata Nexon Facelift: Tata Motors has unveiled the facelift version of its most popular car Nexon. The company has updated the exterior and interior design of the sub-4 meter SUV. Along with this, new colour advanced comfort and safety features have been added to the car. Booking of the new Nexon will start from 4 September. If media reports are to be believed then the car can be launched in this festive season. In India, the car will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Kia Sonet.

Exterior

Talking about design, the front and rear look of the new Nexon have been completely changed. It now looks sportier than before. New LED DRLs split headlamp setup is available in its front. LED headlamps have been installed below on a completely new design and more sporty-looking bumper.

Nothing has changed on the side except for the funky looking 16-inch diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the Nexon gets full connected LED tail lights, which the company is calling ‘X factor tail lamps’. Welcome and goodbye function is also available in it.

6 new colors have been introduced in the car: Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

Interior

The biggest change in the car has been made inside the cabin. The new Nexon facelift will be the first car in the Indian auto industry to feature a two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel. A touch panel HVAC unit in the dashboard and a new gear selector on the center console make the car even more luxurious.

In addition, the Tata Nexon facelift gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Comfort Features

The car is now equipped with many advanced features. These include Tata’s IRA 2.0 mobile connected technology, voice-assisted electric sunroof, JBL 9-speaker sound system, wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and first-in-segment navigation display on the instrument cluster.

Safety Features

New safety features have been added to the new generation Nexon. It gets a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, first-category blind-view monitor, ESP, 6 airbags, hill-hold control, rollover mitigation, traction control, ISOFIX child anchor seat, and TPMS.

Performance

No changes have been made in the performance of the car. It will have the same old 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which generates power of 118 hp. Apart from this, the option of a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine is also available, which generates a power of 113 hp.

Talking about transmission, the petrol engine is now being offered with four different transmission options depending on the variant, 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and a new 7-speed DCT. Option of 6MT and 6AMT gearbox will be available with diesel engine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

