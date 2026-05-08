Home

Car And Bike

Tata Nexon Gets Panoramic Sunroof Under ₹10 Lakh, Know More Details

Tata Nexon Gets Panoramic Sunroof Under ₹10 Lakh, Know More Details

New Tata Nexon Pure+ PS launched at ₹9.59 lakh with panoramic sunroof, petrol/diesel/CNG options & premium features under ₹10 lakh.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles￼ has launched a new variant of the Tata Nexon in India called the Nexon Pure+ PS. The new variant has been priced from ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and brings a panoramic sunroof to the sub-₹10 lakh price bracket for the first time in the Indian market.

The announcement comes as the company marks 1 million Nexon units on Indian roads. The new Pure+ PS variant expands the Nexon lineup and will be available with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options.

The panoramic sunroof offered on the Nexon Pure+ PS is voice-assisted and will be available across multiple fuel options. Tata Motors is offering the variant with its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the Twin Cylinder iCNG setup, and the diesel engine option. Transmission choices include manual and AMT depending on the variant.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and is available in both petrol and iCNG configurations. The diesel version continues with manual and AMT gearbox options.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to the company, the Nexon Pure+ PS includes several features that were previously available in higher variants. These include a 26.03 cm Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 6-speaker audio system, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, LED tail lamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function.

The SUV also gets an HD rear-view camera with parking guidelines and sensors. Tata Motors says the panoramic sunroof has been integrated to offer a more open cabin experience in the compact SUV segment.

The Nexon Pure+ PS Petrol MT variant has been priced at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Petrol AMT version is priced at ₹10.14 lakh. The Twin Cylinder iCNG manual variant comes at ₹10.39 lakh. The Diesel MT variant is priced at ₹10.54 lakh, and the Diesel AMT version is available at ₹11.19 lakh.

The Nexon remains one of the few SUVs in the segment to offer petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrain options under a single model range. The model has also been positioned around its safety credentials over the years, including 5-star ratings in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests.

With the addition of the Pure+ PS trim, Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon range further in the compact SUV category, targeting buyers looking for feature-focused variants at lower price points.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.