Tata Nexon i-CNG With Twin Cylinder Technology First Look

Tata Nexon iCNG concept showcased at bharat mobility expo 2024 and it is based on the recently launched facelifted Nexon.

Published: February 5, 2024 12:30 PM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Tata Nexon iCNG concept is based on the recently launched facelifted Nexon and is near-identical to the petrol/diesel-powered Nexon in terms of styling and equipment. However, there are CNG-related mechanical and cosmetic changes. Once launched, the Nexon will be the only vehicle in India to offer this extensive a list of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, electric, CNG & in terms of transmission – manual, AMT and DCT options.

