Tata Nexon i-CNG With Twin Cylinder Technology First Look
Tata Nexon iCNG concept showcased at bharat mobility expo 2024 and it is based on the recently launched facelifted Nexon.
Tata Nexon iCNG concept is based on the recently launched facelifted Nexon and is near-identical to the petrol/diesel-powered Nexon in terms of styling and equipment. However, there are CNG-related mechanical and cosmetic changes. Once launched, the Nexon will be the only vehicle in India to offer this extensive a list of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, electric, CNG & in terms of transmission – manual, AMT and DCT options.