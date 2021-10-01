New Delhi: Tata Motors had earlier revealed that the Tata Punch will be unveiled on October 4, 2021. The automaker has now confirmed that bookings for the micro-SUV will open on October 4, 2021, as well. The Tata Punch is expected to add more teeth to Tata Motors’ SUV line-up that also includes the likes of the Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and the flagship Tata Safari.Also Read - Tata Punch Unofficial Bookings Commence. Details Inside

Tata Punch Launch

The Tata Punch launch in India will take place during this festive season.

Tata Punch Variants

The Tata Punch will be reportedly offered in the following four variants.

Pure

Adventure

Accomplished

Creative

Tata Punch Price

We are expecting the Tata Punch price to be in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Features

The micro-SUV is equipped with exterior features like a single-slat black grille, split headlamps, blacked-out pillars and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Among the prominent features inside the cabin are a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster. The cabin has a dual-tone finish.

Tata Punch Engine & Transmission

We are expecting the Tata Punch to employ the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty on the Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago. The engine develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. It can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Punch Colours

The Tata Punch will reportedly have six paint choices.

White

Grey

Stonehenge

Orange

Blue

Urban Bronze

Tata Punch Rivals

Among the major rivals of the Tata Punch will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.