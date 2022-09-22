Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive, launched the CAMO Edition for its young brand, Tata Punch today. Embarking on the festive season on a high note, this edition offers an appealing colour theme coupled with a myriad of features and will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. The Tata Punch CAMO will be offered at an attractive starting price of INR. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships, starting today.Also Read - BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched; Accelerates From 0-100 in 3.5 Secs; Check Price, Other Details Here

Tata Punch Camo Edition variant-wise price

Models Manual Price (in INR, ex-showroom, New Delhi) Automatic Price (in INR, ex-showroom, New Delhi) Punch CAMO Adventure 6.85 Lakhs 7.45 Lakhs Punch CAMO Adventure Rhythm 7.20 Lakhs 7.80 Lakhs Punch CAMO Accomplished 7.65 Lakhs 8.25 Lakhs Punch CAMO Accomplished Dazzle 8.03 Lakhs 8.63 Lakhs

Tata Punch Camo Edition Exterior, Interior

The Tata Punch Camo Edition include a new Foliage Green paintjob with dual-tone colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White) silver skid plates, Camo badging on the front fender, and 16-inch ‘Charcoal’ alloy wheels. Also on offer are fog lights, LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. Also Read - Maruti, Toyota To Jointly Manufacture Mid-Sized Hybrid SUV | Details Here

Inside, the Tata Punch Camo Edition gets updates in the form of military green inserts and camouflaged seat upholstery.

Tata Punch Camo Edition Features

Features on the car include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, cruise control, and an engine start-stop button.

Our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, says Tata Motors

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”

Tata Punch

Tata Punch was launched in 2021 and has been one of the popular cars in the segment. Powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, the Punch is one India’s safest sub-compact SUV with a 5-Star GNCAP rating. Along with the safety the car appeals to the consumers because of its design.

The youngest member of Tata Motors’ PV family has managed to establish its position among Indian car buyers and its highest ever sales of 12,006 units in August 2022 along with clocking the fastest first 100k in just 10 months since its launch.