Home

Car And Bike

Tata Punch EV 2026 Detailed Review | Range, Features, Price & Verdict

Tata Punch EV 2026 Detailed Review | Range, Features, Price & Verdict

We test the all-new Tata Punch.ev 2026 for real-world range, performance, features and comfort to see if it’s the best budget electric SUV in India right now.

In this video, we take a detailed look at the all-new Tata Punch.ev 2026 and put it to the test in real-world driving conditions. From city traffic to open roads, we evaluate how this compact electric SUV performs in everyday usage. If you’re considering switching to an EV, this review will help you understand whether the Punch EV fits your needs and budget.

We cover everything that matters to buyers — acceleration, driving comfort, ride quality, battery performance, claimed vs real-world range, charging time, and practicality. You’ll also get a close look at the updated design, interior layout, infotainment system, features, boot space, and safety equipment.

Built on Tata’s dedicated EV platform, the Punch EV promises improved efficiency, better space management, and modern technology. But does it truly deliver on performance and value? Is it the best budget electric SUV in India right now?

Watch till the end as we break down the pros and cons to help you decide if the Tata Punch EV 2026 deserves a spot in your garage.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source