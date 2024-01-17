Home

The standard Punch EV, equipped with a 25 kWh battery pack, boasts a claimed range (MIDC) of 315 km, while the Punch EV Long Range variant, featuring a 35 kWh battery pack, offers a range of 421 km on a single charge.

TATA Punch EV Launch: The Tata Punch EV, the much-awaited electric micro-SUV, has finally been launched in the Indian market. With prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Punch EV aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle segment. Drawing design cues from the facelifted Tata Nexon EV, this compact SUV offers a perfect blend of style and sustainability. It offers two battery pack choices, luxurious features, and an impressive range of up to 421 km.

The Tata Punch EV is a game-changer in the electric vehicle segment. With its affordable pricing, long-range capabilities, and stylish design, it is set to redefine the way we perceive electric vehicles. Whether you’re looking for a sustainable mode of transportation or simply want to experience the thrill of driving an electric vehicle, the Tata Punch EV is definitely worth considering.

Tata Punch EV Battery Options, Range

The Tata Punch EV is equipped with two battery pack options, allowing customers to choose the one that best suits their needs. The standard Punch EV, equipped with a 25 kWh battery pack, boasts a claimed range (MIDC) of 315 km, while the Punch EV Long Range variant, featuring a 35 kWh battery pack, offers a claimed range (MIDC) of 421 km on a single charge.

Tata Punch EV Prices

Introductory Ex-showroom Prices Variant Medium Range Long Range Smart Rs 10.99 lakh NA Smart + Rs 11.49 lakh NA Adventure Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Empowered Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Empowered + Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh

Tata Punch EV Exterior

In terms of design, the Tata Punch EV features bold and muscular styling elements that give it a rugged yet modern appeal. The front fascia is dominated by a sleek grille, flanked by stylish LED headlights. The compact size of the Punch EV makes it perfect for city driving, while its high ground clearance ensures it can handle rough terrains with ease.

The side profile has 16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, and the door handle for the rear doors is placed on the C pillar. The rear profile looks more or less the same as the petrol-powered Punch.

Tata Punch EV Features

Inside the cabin, the Tata Punch EV offers premium creature comforts and a spacious seating arrangement. The dashboard is adorned with a large touchscreen infotainment system, providing seamless connectivity and access to various entertainment options. The Punch EV also comes with a host of safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

automatic climate control with a touch-enabled panel, and ventilated front seats

It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,

Wireless phone charger

Arcade.ev to watch TV shows/movies

Cruise control and a single-pane sunroof.

Additional features Includes:

Plush Leatherette Ultra Comfort Seats

Frunk

Ventilated Front Seats

Air Purifier with AQI display

Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof

Jeweled Control Knob

USB type C Fast Charging port (45W)

Grand Centre Console with Front Armrest

Illuminated Cooled Glove box

Rear Centre Arm Rest

The launch of the Tata Punch EV marks a significant milestone in the Indian electric vehicle market. With its competitive pricing, impressive range, and attractive design, the Punch EV is expected to attract a wide range of customers. This electric micro-SUV not only offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles but also provides a convenient and cost-effective solution for daily commuting.

