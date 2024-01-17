By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
TATA Punch EV Launched: Check Price, Range, Features Of India’s Smallest eSUV; Deliveries From Jan 22
The standard Punch EV, equipped with a 25 kWh battery pack, boasts a claimed range (MIDC) of 315 km, while the Punch EV Long Range variant, featuring a 35 kWh battery pack, offers a range of 421 km on a single charge.
TATA Punch EV Launch: The Tata Punch EV, the much-awaited electric micro-SUV, has finally been launched in the Indian market. With prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Punch EV aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle segment. Drawing design cues from the facelifted Tata Nexon EV, this compact SUV offers a perfect blend of style and sustainability. It offers two battery pack choices, luxurious features, and an impressive range of up to 421 km.
The Tata Punch EV is a game-changer in the electric vehicle segment. With its affordable pricing, long-range capabilities, and stylish design, it is set to redefine the way we perceive electric vehicles. Whether you’re looking for a sustainable mode of transportation or simply want to experience the thrill of driving an electric vehicle, the Tata Punch EV is definitely worth considering.
Tata Punch EV Battery Options, Range
The Tata Punch EV is equipped with two battery pack options, allowing customers to choose the one that best suits their needs. The standard Punch EV, equipped with a 25 kWh battery pack, boasts a claimed range (MIDC) of 315 km, while the Punch EV Long Range variant, featuring a 35 kWh battery pack, offers a claimed range (MIDC) of 421 km on a single charge.
Tata Punch EV Prices
|Introductory Ex-showroom Prices
|Variant
|Medium Range
|Long Range
|Smart
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|NA
|Smart +
|Rs 11.49 lakh
|NA
|Adventure
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Empowered
|Rs 12.79 lakh
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Empowered +
|Rs 13.29 lakh
|Rs 14.49 lakh
Tata Punch EV Exterior
In terms of design, the Tata Punch EV features bold and muscular styling elements that give it a rugged yet modern appeal. The front fascia is dominated by a sleek grille, flanked by stylish LED headlights. The compact size of the Punch EV makes it perfect for city driving, while its high ground clearance ensures it can handle rough terrains with ease.
The side profile has 16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, and the door handle for the rear doors is placed on the C pillar. The rear profile looks more or less the same as the petrol-powered Punch.
Tata Punch EV Features
Inside the cabin, the Tata Punch EV offers premium creature comforts and a spacious seating arrangement. The dashboard is adorned with a large touchscreen infotainment system, providing seamless connectivity and access to various entertainment options. The Punch EV also comes with a host of safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
- The cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- automatic climate control with a touch-enabled panel, and ventilated front seats
- It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,
- Wireless phone charger
- Arcade.ev to watch TV shows/movies
- Cruise control and a single-pane sunroof.
Additional features Includes:
- Plush Leatherette Ultra Comfort Seats
- Frunk
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Air Purifier with AQI display
- Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof
- Jeweled Control Knob
- USB type C Fast Charging port (45W)
- Grand Centre Console with Front Armrest
- Illuminated Cooled Glove box
- Rear Centre Arm Rest
The launch of the Tata Punch EV marks a significant milestone in the Indian electric vehicle market. With its competitive pricing, impressive range, and attractive design, the Punch EV is expected to attract a wide range of customers. This electric micro-SUV not only offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles but also provides a convenient and cost-effective solution for daily commuting.
